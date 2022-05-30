From life in Defence Forces to conviction for membership of ISIS, timeline of extraordinary story of Lisa Smith

Former soldier Lisa Smith has been found guilty of being a member of ISIS.

She was acquitted of a second charge of attempting to finance terrorism by trying to send €800 to a known terrorist.

The verdicts were delivered by Mr Justice Tony Hunt this morning at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin following a nine-week trial.

1982: Lisa Marie Smith is born in Dundalk, Co Louth

2001: Joins Defence Forces, serving as a private with the 27th Battallion at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk. She then transferred to the Air Corps where she worked for a time as an attendant on the government jet

2011: Leaves Defence Forces, formally converts to Islam. Later, in the same year, Smith marries her first husband – Samir Slimani an Algerian national living in Drogheda. The marriage lasts three month

October 2012: Meets American Muslim convert John Georgelas online. At the time, Georgelas was living in Egypt with his wife, British woman Tania Joya. They communicate via the Facebook messaging service and he mentors her on Islamic faith and texts. In the same month, Smith makes a pilgrimage (Haj) to Saudi Arabia

December 2012: Travels to Tunisia

September 2013: Smith makes her first journey to Syria. She meets Georgelas and his pregnant wife, Tania Joya, in Turkey and they cross the border into Syria. Later, in the same year, Smith marries Al-Qaeda fighter, Ahmed, her third husband. He is part of a group of jihadists who travelled from Egypt to Syria. They later travel to Tunisia on honeymoon

September 2014: Unknown to Irish security services, Smith returns to Ireland

May 6, 2015: Smith allegedly tries to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man, for the benefit of ISIS

October 2015: Smith leaves for Syria without telling her family her final destination. She flies first to Istanbul on a one-way ticket before making her way to Syria. Once in Syria, she stays in an Islamic State boarding house before moving in with John Georgelas and his wife. Smith implored her husband Ahmed to join her in Syria but he refused

June 2016: Smith, who is living in Raqqa, marries UK national Sajid Aslam, her fourth husband. They move to an area near the Iraqi border where her husband engages in border patrols. Smith also encourages her new husband to do a snipers’ course

February 2017: By 2017, the Islamic State was starting to lose territory and the couple leave Raqqa and move to Mayadin

June 21, 2017: Smith and Aslam welcome the birth of a daughter

October 2017: As the Assad regime moves in, Myadin is destroyed prompting Smith to flee. She moves from camp to camp. The last time she claims she saw Sajid Aslam was when he put her and their daughter onto a truck as they fled Hajin, before ending up in town of Bagouz along the Iraqi border. To finally escape, she walks 15km across the desert with her daughter before being taken to Turkey and then back to Syria before ending up in a refugee camp known as Al-Hawl and then Ain Issa

Jan 2019: Sajid Aslam, Smith’s fourth husband, allegedly dies

March 2019: Independent.ie identities a woman who spoke to ITV News after escaping Baghouz as Lisa Smith. The woman – who did not reveal her identity – claimed she had fled Britain to join so-called Islamic State in Syria, saying that the caliphate is "not yet over" and does not believe the group will be defeated. However, in the interview that the woman gave, it was noted that while she said she was from Britain, she had an Irish accent

October 2019: Smith and her daughter are transferred into Turkish custody following the bombing of the Ain Issa displacement camp in north-east Syria. Irish diplomats and Irish Army Rangers travel to Turkey to negotiate Smith’s return and carry out a risk assessment

Dec 1, 2019: Smith is arrested after arriving back in Dublin from Turkey after being deported

Dec 4, 2019: Smith appears in court in Dublin charged with being a member of the jihadist terrorist group known as Islamic State between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

Dec 19, 2019: Smith is released from prison on bail

January 2022: Smith goes on trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin

March 30, 2022: Smith’s nine-week trial in the Special Criminal Court for terrorism charges ends

May 30, 2022: Smith is found guilty of being a member of ISIS. She is acquitted of a second charge of attempting to finance terrorism by trying to send €800 to a known terrorist