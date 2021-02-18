| 9.4°C Dublin

From boxing champ to hitman for hire, Kinahan cartel enforcer gets 20 years

Caolan Smyth.

Robin Schiller

Caolan Smyth yesterday joined the long list of criminals serving lengthy prison terms for serious crimes carried out at the behest of the Kinahan cartel.

Coming from a broken home and without completing his secondary-level education, the physically imposing boxer was the type of person primed to be used by the crime gang.

Escalating from petty offences to more serious lawlessness, his life of crime yesterday culminated in a 20-year prison term for attempted murder.

