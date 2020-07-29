'Frightening' - man threatened to put bullet in TD Michael Healy Rae's head, court told

A MAN threatened to put a bullet in TD Michael Healy Rae's head in a "vicious verbal attack" as they were stopped in cars on a busy Dublin street.

Cianan Doyle (35) subjected the Kerry politician to a "tirade" of abuse as he was driving in rush hour traffic to the Dail.

Mr Healy Rae told a court the "frightening" incident left him "rattled" and "afraid."

Doyle was found guilty of breach of the peace, but Judge Michael Walsh struck the charge out, leaving him without a conviction after he made a €1,500 charity donation.

The judge said Doyle's behaviour had been "totally inappropriate and unacceptable" and it was a situation that had got "out of control."

Doyle admitted using bad language but denied making any threat. Mr Healy Rae denied a defence assertion that he was driving in a bus lane at the time.

Doyle, of Beechfield Road, Perrystown in Dublin 12 pleaded not guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the accused was front seat passenger in a car driven by his father Alan Doyle when they encountered the TD in traffic on December 4, 2018.

Mr Healy Rae said he was travelling from Kerry to Dublin and was on the Crumlin Road approaching the junction of Dolphin’s Barn and South Circular Road at around 8.30am.

He was in the left lane, and the lane to his right was completely free when a car pulled up alongside him, he said.

The passenger, whose window was down, was gesturing at him to roll down his own window, which he did.

“The man was extremely angry, extremely cross and started using very bad language,” he said of the driver, adding: “and the passenger was as bad as him, using very bad language.”

It was an “awful tirade of abuse” and he alleged the passenger - the accused - threatened him.

“He said “you would want a bullet put in your head’ and then ‘I’d do it’ or ‘I would do it’ or something to that effect,” Mr Healy Rae told the court.

He said this “rattled him and made him uncomfortable, and he did not see why someone should tell him this on his way to work.

When he told a senior garda later that morning, he said the officer told him “if you let this go, you are wrong.”

Mr Healy Rae said he was a politician a long time and used to a lot of things but what was said was “not usual banter”.

He was “used to the rough and tumble of life but I’m not used to somebody telling me they would put a bullet in my head.”

He said he had a dictaphone and read the car’s registration number into it.

In cross-examination, defence solicitor Michael Staines said the accused would say while he did use bad language, he made no threat, and his father used no bad language whatsoever.

The accused would accept he used the word “f**ker” once or twice.

“I know what I heard,” Mr Healy Rae said, insisting it was a tirade that went on for up to a minute.

“He was as angry a person as I have ever seen in my life,” he said. “He was an extremely angry and vicious person on that morning, as was the driver of the car.”

He said “every kind of bad word you can think of” was used.

Mr Staines said Mr Healy Rae’s car had his name emblazoned on it “so whether you had your cap on or not, everyone would have known it was you.”

Mr Staines said the accused rolled down the window at the request of his father, who said “what would you do about the homeless” and made “politically oriented remarks like that.”

Mr Healy Rae said it was not politically orientated.

“There was one mention of the homeless, everything else was a vicious verbal attack,” he said. “It was completely unwarranted.”

He said after they moved off, the accused had his head out the car window, still “effing and blinding and viciously agitated.”

Mr Staines put it to Mr Healy Rae he was telling half-truths and “exagerrated what happened.”

He insisted he had told the truth.

Mr Staines said his client had always been prepared to apologise for using bad language. Mr Healy Rae replied that the first he heard of this was this morning.

Mr Staines put it to Mr Healy Rae that he had gone into a bus lane and ended up beside the accused. Mr Healy Rae said this was not true, and that he was stopped in a line of traffic where he was “perfectly entitled to be” when the accused’s car pulled up alongside him.

“I would have gone in any lane to get away from where I was that morning,” he said.

Mr Staines said it was an incident that “wouldn’t have happened if you had obeyed the law and not gone into the bus lane.”

Mr Healy Rae said it was being insinuated that it was his own fault he was told he would have a bullet put in his head.

Detective Garda Sarah Keogh told Mr Staines in cross examination she was unaware if Mr Healy Rae had been in the bus lane, as it turned into a lane for traffic to go straight on 50m before the junction.

In evidence, the accused said his sister Sorcha noticed Mr Healy Rae's car and their father asked him to roll down the window.

"My dad said, you are a greedy little man, you don't care about the people of Kerry and you don't care about the people of Ireland," the accused said.

"Mr Healy Rae said 'do you think so?', I said 'yes, we do think so. You are a greedy effing man... you know what you are, you are a me feiner, what are you doing about the homeless situation?' And Mr Healy Rae said 'what are you doing?'

"It was a politically orientated exchange," he said. "In hindsight, I definitely shouldn't have used bad language, but there was no threat as alleged."

He apologised for cursing. His father denied using any bad language.

Judge Walsh said there was a huge conflict in the evidence but he accepted Mr Healy's account "without reservation."

"What started off as somewhat minor engagement escalated into something far more serious than that," he said. "The accused behaved in a most rude and most offensive manner.

Det Gda Keogh said the accused had one prior conviction for assault causing harm when he was 18.

Mr Staines said his client was a hard working young man from a good family, had a degree and was doing well in his job and had a "great career in front of him."

The judge struck the charge out after he made a €1,500 donation to the PARC road safety group.

