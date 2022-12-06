| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Friends of woman who stabbed man to death after he parked in her space worried about her state of mind, court hears

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly Expand

Close

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Eoin Reynolds

Friends of Christina Anderson were worried about her state of mind in the weeks and days before she stabbed a man to death after he had parked in her parking space, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Maria McCormick told Ms Anderson's murder trial that she received messages from the accused that were "laden with conspiracy theories" and that didn't seem like they were sent by her.

Most Watched

Privacy