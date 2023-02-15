| 9.3°C Dublin

Friend urged Chrissie Treacy to move into retirement home ‘for her safety’ before she was run over by teleporter driven by nephew, court hears

Chrissie Treacy (76)
Michael Scott, with an address at Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court.

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Michael Scott, with an address at Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Eoin Reynolds

A friend of pensioner Chrissie Treacy encouraged her to move into a retirement home "for her safety" before the 76-year-old was run over by a teleporter driven by her nephew Michael Scott, who denies her murder, a court has heard.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Regina Donohue has told Mr Scott's trial that in the weeks and months leading up to Ms Treacy's death there was damage done to fencing on a farm she owned, her oil heating was switched off on a cold night, and her dog Bradley vanished, never to return.

