In the witness box, farmer Regina Donoghue struggled to maintain her composure as she told the court how she had been “screaming and shouting” and had to be held back from the man who had struck and killed her friend with a teleporter.

“You wanted to get at him?” Dean Kelly SC for the prosecution put it to her.

Ms Donoghue quietly agreed that she did, admitting she had “kicked” a neighbour who had held her back tightly and would not let her go.

It is the prosecution’s case that Michael Scott deliberately ran over his aunt Christine ‘Chrissie’ Treacy (76) with an agricultural teleporter following a long-running dispute over land.

Mr Scott (58), of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway, has pleaded not guilty to her murder on April 27, 2018, at her home in Derryhiney, Portumna. The defence says that Treacy’s death was a tragic accident.

Taking to the witness box in the afternoon yesterday, Ms Donoghue said she got to know the Treacy family many years previous, when she had been given a 12-week work placement on their farm as part of her training for her Green Cert.

At that time, Chrissie Treacy and her brothers, Michael and Willie, lived together in the house at Derryhiney. Ms Treacy did all the cooking and “looked after the lads”, as well as most of the milking and she won many award certificates for quality milk over the years.

The Treacys became “like family” and after her placement, Ms Donoghue stayed on to work at the farm, helping out with paperwork and meeting Department of Agriculture officials when they came out, along with other jobs.

Willie had farmed the land at Derryhiney, while Michael farmed 40 acres at Kill in Kiltormer together with a further 40 acres called Daniel’s farm. It totalled 140 acres that, on the deaths of Willie and Michael, was divided between Ms Treacy and the six children of her deceased sister, Maureen, one of whom was Michael Scott. He came to an arrangement with his five siblings and took over the land, while also leasing the remaining half of the land from Ms Treacy.

Ms Donoghue told the court that her friend had received €2,000 per annum in rent from Mr Scott and because of this, her financial situation was “very poor”.

In December 2017, Ms Treacy decided to go to a solicitor to lease her land out to try and get a better return. This would split the land at Derryhiney.

The old lease was for 30 acres and when presiding judge Justice Caroline Biggs queried, “how does it square with the farm being divided half and half?”, Ms Donoghue replied: “It doesn’t.”

“Chrissie thought the lease was for 70 acres but only realised it was 30,” she said.

Ms Donoghue’s friendship with Ms Treacy deepened after the victim’s brothers died. She would ring her three or four times a day and would bring her shopping.

After Ms Treacy’s death, she learned that she had left her the farm at Kiltormer, as well as her portion of 70 acres at Derryhiney.

Ms Treacy struggled with depression which became heightened at times of stress.

In February 2018, some eight weeks leading up to her death, her elderly dog – a “plump” 11-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell called Bradley – suddenly “vanished” on a day when Ms Treacy had been at a daycare centre in Portumna, causing Ms Treacy “enormous upset.”

On a snowy night in spring 2018, Ms Treacy’s oil-fired range stopped working and the next morning it was discovered that the oil had been turned off at the tank outside. A few weeks before Ms Treacy’s death, Ms Donoghue had been driving back from Laurencetown, near Craughwell when a navy SUV veered onto her side of the road and swung towards her. She saw that the driver was Michael Scott and rang the local garda sergeant.

She said that Michael Scott had farmed the land around the house, including the yard outside and that if Ms Treacy needed him, she would go to the back door and wave at him. “She would not come out to the yard,” she said.

On the day of Ms Treacy’s death, April 27, 2018, Ms Donoghue got a call from neighbour, Francis Hardiman, to tell her that Ms Treacy had an accident and arrived at the farmyard to see Michael Scott “on his hunkers with his head in his hands”.

Ms Treacy was lying on the concrete and Mr Hardiman told her not to touch her. At that point, Ms Donoghue attempted to get towards Mr Scott. “You were screaming and shouting a good deal. You wanted to get at him,” Mr Kelly put it to her.

Ms Donoghue agreed, saying that Mr Hardiman had grabbed her and held him. She had kicked him to let her go. “But he didn’t. He held on to me tight,” she said.

She thought it was unusual that Ms Treacy was not wearing a coat or a body-warmer because she never came outside without one.

She also thought it was unusual that she did not have her walking stick beside her, describing Ms Treacy as a “very heavy lady” who could not walk very far without it.

Meanwhile, she noticed a bucket for a load-all machine in the yard, saying this was unusual because machinery was never left there.

The trial continues.

