Friend of farm victim ‘screamed’ at murder accused after pensioner was killed with teleporter

Trial of Michael Scott told of tense moments that followed OAP’s death

Michael Scott at the Central Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

In the witness box, farmer Regina Donoghue struggled to maintain her composure as she told the court how she had been “screaming and shouting” and had to be held back from the man who had struck and killed her friend with a teleporter.

You wanted to get at him?” Dean Kelly SC for the prosecution put it to her.

