| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Fresh twist in Mr Moonlight case as Bobby Ryan’s daughter fears killer Patrick Quirke will walk free

Doubts grow over conviction after Supreme Court rules seizure of computer was unlawful 

Patrick Quirke was convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
kk Expand

Close

Patrick Quirke was convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Patrick Quirke was convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

kk

kk

/

Patrick Quirke was convicted of the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The daughter of Bobby Ryan has vowed that someone will be held accountable if Patrick Quirke, the man convicted of her father’s murder, walks free from prison.

Quirke’s conviction has been thrown into doubt after the Supreme Court ruled the seizure of a computer from his home was unlawful.

Related topics

More On Tipperary news

Most Watched

Privacy