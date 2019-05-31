French prosecutor calls for 30 years' jail for Ian Bailey, with verdict in murder trial expected today

A FRENCH public prosecutor has asked for a maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment for Ian Bailey, who is accused of killing French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

Mr Bailey has consistently denied the charges.

Trial: Lawyer Marie Dose with Sophie’s best friend Agnes Thomas and her brother Bertrand Bouniol. Photo: PA

Public prosecutor Jean-Pierre Bonthoux said a potential conviction should be just the “first step in a process” that leads to Mr Bailey being tried again in France, in person.

In the event of a conviction, he requested that a new warrant be issued for Mr Bailey’s arrest. The Supreme Court and High Court in Ireland have twice denied extradition warrants to France, in 2011 and again in 2017.

“I hope one day to see Mr Bailey in this court, and to see his lawyers defend him,” Bonthoux said in a wide-ranging appeal to the Paris criminal court on Friday morning. He blasted Mr Bailey and his defence team for not appearing in court. “It would be laughable if it weren’t so tragic. Mr Bailey is making fun of us.”

Mr Bailey is being tried in absentia for the murder of Ms du Plantier, who was beaten to death with a heavy object - either a flat stone or a breeze block, police believe - on the night of 22-23 December 1996.

She had been staying alone at her remote holiday home in Toormore, near Schull, Co. Cork, and police believe she answered the door to her attacker, before trying to flee the house. Her body was found a small distance away, near the side of a road.

The case will be decided by a panel of three judges, who went out to deliberate just before 11.30 local time. They are expected to return a verdict this afternoon.

The week-long trial has heard written testimony from 30 witnesses, only two of whom came from Schull to appear in person: local residents Amanda Reed and Bill Fuller.

The rest of the live witnesses came from the investigative team set up by the French authorities in 2008 to reopen the case. Presiding judge Frédérique Aline also read out lengthy witness statements taken by gardaí over the 22 years since the murder. And on Thursday, several members of Ms du Plantier took to the stand to ask for justice to be done.

Mr Bonthoux said “the proof is all there” that Mr Bailey committed the crime.

He pointed to physical evidence at the scene, including two potential murder weapons, which were soaked in blood. There has been no DNA traces linking Mr Bailey to the scene).

He said witness testimony, particularly that of shopkeeper Marie Farrell and local schoolboy Malachi Reed was “impressive”. Ms Farrell said she saw Mr Bailey on the road leading to Ms du Plantier’s house at 3am on the night of the murder. However, she retracted her statement 10 years later. Mr Reed - who did not wish to appear at the Paris trial and was represented by his mother - said Mr Bailey had admitted to the murder when driving him home one evening in early February 1997.

The public prosecutor reserved the most serious criticism for the “methodology” used by the Irish Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a 2011 report on the murder.

The report fell short, Mr Bonthoux said, by not taking an overall approach to the case, but instead treating each piece of evidence as a stand-alone piece. “If you reduce every element to zero, it doesn’t take a mathematician to work out that the sum will eventually come to zero,” Mr Bonthoux said.

He said the DPP didn’t take into account the variation in Mr Bailey’s account of his movements on the night of the murder, nor did it take into account the fact that Mr Bailey admitted to the murder at least three times: once in his car to schoolboy Malachi Reed, over the phone to Sunday Tribune editor Hellen Callanan and, indirectly, to his friend Bill Fuller.

He also criticised the loss of evidence, particularly a large gate that had been near the body, and bemoaned the fact that French forensic scientists were unable to re-examine the stones they believe were used to kill Ms du Plantier.

