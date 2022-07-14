French actor wins freezing order against man who he alleges swindled him out of millions

A French actor, writer and film director claims he is the victim of an elaborate multi-million-euro fraud by a man who held himself out to be an “Irish lord from an ancient family”.

Daniel, or Dany, Boon also claims Thierry Fialek-Birles – aka Terry Birles, aka Thierry Waterford-Mandeville – told him he was an expert lawyer in maritime law.

Lawyers for Mr Boon have secured a temporary High Court freezing order preventing Mr Birles and several corporate entities he allegedly either controls, or is the ultimate beneficial owner of, from reducing their assets below €6m.

The corporate defendants are South Sea Merchant’s Mariners Ltd Partnership (SSMM), Hibernian Petroleum Ltd Partnership, United Irish Estates Ltd and Hibernian Yachts Company Ltd, which are all Irish-registered.

The Samoa-registered United Far East Oriental Holdings (Samoa) Ltd is also a defendant.

Mr Boon's counsel Rossa Fanning SC told the court his client is the victim of an “elaborate fraud” committed by Mr Birles, who told Mr Boon “lie after lie” about a variety of matters.

Mr Birles committed the fraud through a network of companies and is somebody who “goes by several different aliases”, counsel said.

Belgium-based Mr Boon sought the freezing order after a thorough and professional investigation had been carried out, he said.

The court was told that following a recommendation from a mutual associate last year, Mr Boon, a keen sailor, engaged Mr Birles, to help provide services for the actor’s yacht, Umaren.

Mr Birles had represented to Mr Boon that he was a partner of SSMM which his family established over 100 years ago to provide special marine services, including maintenance and construction costs.

Mr Fanning, with Alison Keirse BL, instructed by McCann Fitzgeralds Solicitors, said Mr Boon advanced over €2.2m through SSMM to cover the costs of running the yacht.

Counsel said Mr Boon was led to believe that Mr Birles hailed from an ancient Irish family.

Mr Boon also claims that in July 2021 Mr Birles told him of an investment scheme with the Central Bank of Ireland that paid 3.25pc annual interest that was tax-free.

Mr Boon advanced €4.5m of his funds to SSMM so he could participate in the scheme, counsel said.

He claims that subsequently, he was informed by Mr Birles that SSMM had been taken over by an Italian family called Rossi and that he was staying on with the firm as an adviser.

In November 2021, Mr Birles informed Mr Boon that the Rossi family had dismissed him as an adviser, owed him money as well and suggested suing SSMM to get his €4.5m back.

While Mr Boon still trusted him, that position changed after he got an anonymous tip-off from a person who claimed to have also been a victim of a fraud by Mr Birles, counsel said.

Arising out of the investigation, it was discovered that SSMM was a vehicle of the fraud, that the Rossi family who supposedly acquired SSMM does not exist, and that any messages from them were actually from Mr Birles.

The purported investment scheme with the Central Bank was also not real, Mr Fanning said.

Counsel said that the investigation revealed that Mr Birles has used various aliases, has defrauded others, and is also believed to have spent time in prison.

Mr Boon advanced a total of €6.7m between April and July 2021.

Mr Birles, counsel said, had established a complex network of companies in different countries which facilitated the fraud.

Mr Birles also had a valuable property in Ireland, and a sailboat called “Erin” which is currently in Crosshaven, Cork.

Counsel said Mr Boon confronted Mr Birles with the allegations in a WhatsApp message in recent weeks. However, Mr Boon has not got his money back, counsel said.

Due to the presence of significant assets linked to the defendants in the jurisdiction, counsel said, it was decided to seek freezing orders from the Irish courts.

Mr Justice Brian O'Moore granted Mr Boon, on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, the €6m freezing order against the defendants.

The order also prevents Mr Birles from moving the “Erin” from Crosshaven and restrains the defendants from disposing of a property allegedly owned by Mr Birles in Strand Street, Youghal, Co Cork. .

The case came before the court on Wednesday but the judge placed an embargo on reporting until this afternoon to allow Mr Boon's lawyers sufficient time to serve notice of the freezing order on financial institutions.

The matter will return before the court next week.