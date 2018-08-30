Lawyers for Freddie Thompson have already indicated that they will appeal his conviction for the murder of David "Daithi" Douglas.

Lawyers for Freddie Thompson have already indicated that they will appeal his conviction for the murder of David "Daithi" Douglas.

Freddie Thompson lawyers already indicate they will appeal David Douglas murder conviction

Thompson (37) was found guilty by the Special Criminal Court this afternoon of the murder of Mr Douglas, who was shot dead in his partner's shop at Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1, 2016.

A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The prosecution did not claim Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, carried out the actual shooting but that he provided logistical support in the planning and execution of the murder.

It was alleged that at least four people – Thompson, Mr B, Mr C and Mr F – were involved in Mr Douglas' murder.

Detectives alleged that four cars were used by the hit team and Thompson’s DNA and ­fingerprints were found in two of these "spotter" vehicles.

Thompson, wearing a white shirt, navy tie and trousers, sat in the dock holding his bible for most of the verdict hearing. After it was announced he was guilty, he immediately walked out of court.

The case was briefly adjourned, and when the judges returned, Thompson had changed out of a shirt and tie into black shorts and a blue t-shirt.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, offered the court's sympathies to Mr Douglas' daughter, who was in the shop when he was killed.

Judge Hunt said Mr Douglas' "execution" was a terrible thing to happen to anyone, adding that he couldn't think "of a worse thing" for his daughter to endure.

The judges also praised the standard of the garda investigation, saying it was "second to none".

Judge Hunt said the only sentence available was one of life in prison. He backdated that sentence to November 2016, when Thompson went into custody.

Defence lawyer Michael O'Higgins SC told the court that the verdict would be appealed.

Thompson raised his hand, in an ironic salute to gardai, as he was led away by prison officers.

Earlier, he had appeared to be in a jovial mood, greeting his family and shaking hands and chatting away to his legal team.

In their judgment, the three-judge court said the killing of Mr Douglas was not spontaneous, but was an execution which involved "intricate advance planning and co-ordination".

Judge Hunt said the Fiesta that Thompson drove that day played a significant role in the murder by escorting the primary and secondary getaway cars into position.

The court found he must have been complicit in the murder and discounted the possibility that by an "appalling coincidence" he "blundered" on to a murder.

During the three week trial earlier this year, the Special Criminal Court heard that detectives trawled through 160 individual pieces of CCTV footage as they tracked the movements of the men involved in Mr Douglas’ murder.

Four vehicles were used in the killing, a silver Mercedes, which was the “ultimate murder vehicle”, a silver Suzuki Swift, the getaway car, and a blue Mitsubishi Mirage and a silver Ford Fiesta, which were “spotter” cars.

Garda Ciaran Byrne, a CCTV expert, led the court through the CCTV footage showing the movements of the four cars in the hours leading up to the shooting of Mr Douglas, and in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Whitelaw positively identified Thompson in four clips of CCTV footage.

One clip was taken from CCTV footage at the Guild of the Little Flower on Dublin’s Meath Street, one minute before Mr Douglas was killed, and Thompson accepted this was him.

Sgt Whitelaw further identified Thompson from CCTV footage at Little Caeser’s on Balfe Street later that night, where he met Mr C and Mr F, both of whom are suspects in the case.

The CCTV footage showed Thompson and Mr C laughing and smiling as they were shown to their table.

“I know him. It’s him”, Sgt Whitelaw told the court.

He also identified Thompson in two other clips of CCTV, driving a "spotter” vehicle, a silver Ford Fiesta, at 10.48am at Merton Avenue and later at 3.53pm on Donore Avenue.

Detective Garda Seamus O’Donovan also gave evidence of recognising Thompson in three pieces of CCTV footage captured on the day.

Cross examined by Mr O’Higgins, Sgt Whitelaw said he had “no hesitation” in identifying Thompson as the man in all four CCTV clips.

Sgt Whitelaw told the court he had seen Thompson in many forms.

“He can look different. He looks different today. But I am 100% satisfied that it’s him. I know him”, he said.

An attempt by the defence to have all the CCTV footage ruled as inadmissible as it breached Thompson’s constitutional right to privacy also failed, after the judges ruled the claim bordered on the “absurd”.

During the trial, forensic scientist, Sarah Fleming, said Thompson’s DNA was found on an inhaler in the Mitsubishi vehicle.

His DNA also matched the DNA found on an air freshener and on hand sanitiser in the Fiesta.

In his evidence, Detective Garda Raymond Kane said that he lifted a number of finger and palm prints from the cars and compared them with Thompson's fingerprints, taken when he was arrested in November 2016.

Gda Kane said he had "no doubt" that Thompson's fingerprints matched the prints found on the rear view mirror of the blue Mirage and on the rear view mirror of a Ford Fiesta.

Gda Kane gave evidence that a fingerprint matching Thompson's was also found on a birthday card in the Mirage.

In his closing speech, Mr O'Higgins argued the evidence fell "way short of what would be required to make a verdict of guilty of murder".

However, prosecutors Sean Gillane SC and Tony McGullicuddy BL, had urged the court to return a verdict of guilty on the basis of all the evidence before it.

Online Editors