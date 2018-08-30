Freddie Thompson found guilty of murder of David Douglas

FREDDIE Thompson has been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas.

Thompson (37) sat in the dock, occasionally stretching his arms and cracking his knuckles during the lengthy verdict hearing.

He was holding his bible for most of the verdict.

Thompson did not react when the guilty verdict was announced and he immediately walked out of court.

Earlier, he had appeared to be in a jovial mood, greeting his family and shaking hands and chatting away to his legal team.

Thompson had denied the murder of Mr Douglas (55), who was shot six times as he took a meal break at the counter of his partner’s shop at Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1, 2016.

A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The prosecution did not claim Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, carried out the actual shooting but that he provided logistical support in the planning and execution of the murder.

It was alleged that at least four people – Thompson, Mr B, Mr C and Mr F – were involved in Mr Douglas's murder.

Detectives alleged that four cars were used by the hit team and Thompson’s DNA and ­fingerprints were found in two of these "spotter" vehicles.

Detectives also identified Thompson in CCTV footage as the driver of one of the motors.

In a lengthy judgment this morning, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, together with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, said the killing of Mr Douglas was not spontaneous, but was an execution which involved "advance planning and co-ordination".

Judge Hunt said the court was satisfied on the totality of the evidence

that the defendant had played a significant part and a "visible role" in the organisation of Mr Douglas' murder.

Thompson faces a mandatory life sentence for murder.

