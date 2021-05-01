Fraudster sold a non-existent computer in ‘very mean crime’

A SCAMMER who put a non-existent computer console for sale online was caught after the victim – an IT worker – spotted that the postal barcode he was given was fake.

Fraudster Kevin Colgan’s defence said what he did was “pure stupidity”, but a judge described it as a “very mean crime” that had taken “some thought and organisation”.

Father-of-four Colgan (28) had copied a picture of a computer he got online, used another person’s bank account for payment and was “always going to get caught”, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned the case for the accused to pay compensation to the victim.

Colgan, of Avondale, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to deception.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said that on February 26, 2019, the accused took of picture of a computer console from the internet and advertised it for sale on adverts.ie.

Colgan engaged with a prospective buyer and received payment into an account he had access to.

He told the buyer he had posted the console and sent the victim a fake registered post barcode he had also taken from the internet.

The victim worked in the IT industry and identified the barcode as fake.

When he told Colgan this, all contact stopped.

The victim, who made a report to gardaí, was at a loss of €240, the court heard.

Colgan had no previous convictions.

The accused was in a “bad personal place” and needed some money, his solicitor said.

He used another person’s account to receive the money.

“It was pure stupidity, he was always going to get caught,” his solicitor said.

The accused had never been in trouble before and was eager to make full restitution.

“The first thing he does is pay back this money,” the judge said. “This was not a stupid crime, it was a mean crime and it takes some thought and organisation to do what he did.

“Only for the fact that the injured party works in IT and spotted it, he may have got away with it.”

The judge adjourned the case to later this month and said he was making “no promises”.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

