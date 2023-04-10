| 8.9°C Dublin

Fraudster conned flat hunters with fake Facebook ad

Close

Andrew Phelan

A fraudster scammed apartment hunters into paying deposits on a property that he falsely advertised to let on Facebook.

Anthony Dunne (63) created a fake page and victims paid up to €1,000 to secure an apartment that was never available, a court heard.

