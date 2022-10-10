Catriona Carey was put off the road in May and received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to road traffic offences. Photo: Ernie Leslie

Controversial fraudster Catriona Carey will appeal her four-year driving ban in Kilkenny Circuit Court later this month.

The former Ireland hockey player was put off the road in May and received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to road traffic offences including driving without a licence or insurance.

As she appealed the outcome, she has been allowed to continue driving until the case is reheard on October 27.

Carey has been seen driving a silver jeep as the €55,000 white BMW she owns, which she bought with funds lodged to the account of her company Careysfort Asset Estates, remains impounded after gardaí seized it earlier this year.

More than €200,000 in client funds deposited by desperate homeowners to the Careysfort account was spent on personal items and services, including the Series 5 BMW.

Carey received thousands of euro from people across the country through a mortgage scheme that offered to buy debt from their lenders at a discount once they paid her a deposit.

RTÉ Investigates exposed how the deals never happened and the deposits were not returned.

She has since admitted that this money is “gone and not recoverable”.

The former Kilkenny camogie player came to the attention of gardaí last year for driving offences and received 12 penalty points for speeding in a 50kmh zone, speeding in a 120kmh zone while twice she was caught driving while holding a mobile phone.

She received a six-month disqualification from November 8, 2021 until May 8 2022.

However, she was stopped by gardaí on two occasions for motoring offences while the disqualification was active.

Garda Julie Chapman gave evidence in Kilkenny District Court that she stopped the defendant travelling along the Castlecomer Road in the county on November 21, 2021.

Gda Chapman said Carey was driving 70kmph in a 50kmph zone and that, when stopped, only had a picture of her driving licence on her phone.

It was discovered that she was banned from driving and when informed of this Catriona Carey “disagreed” and started “roaring and screaming”.

Gda Chapman said the defendant was “totally out of control” and said there “was no talking to her”.

Her barrister, Kevin Roche BL, said there was a “certain confusion” about the penalty points which led to her disqualification.

Garda Thomas Loughnane informed the court that he stopped Catriona Carey driving her BMW on the Castlecomer Road on December 10 last year.

Gda Loughnane said he was aware that Carey had been disqualified from driving and informed her of this.

Carey told the garda “This is my car”, that she felt she was being picked on, and added: “Do you expect me to get taxis?”.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said that, in relation to having no insurance or licence in the first incident, she was taking into account the early guilty plea and the apology offered. She fined Carey €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

However, Judge Carthy said it was difficult to offer an excuse when stopped a month later after getting into a car “knowing full well she's disqualified”.

In relation to the second instance of driving without a licence or insurance, Judge Carthy sentenced Carey to three months’ imprisonment, which was fully suspended for 12 months.

She also disqualified Carey from driving for four years.

The court heard how Carey had previous convictions.

She was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant.

Carey changed a cheque for €6,948 which had been made out to Revenue’s collector general, instead making it payable to herself, and cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny.

She received an eight-months suspended sentence.