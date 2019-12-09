Frank McNamara quit cigarettes and plays piano at funerals to tackle debt, court told

But a decision on whether the court will approve a personal insolvency arrangement writing off €2.9m of the €3.7 in debts owed by Mr McNamara (59) and his wife, barrister and former television presenter Theresa Lowe (56), has been deferred until at least next week.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald had been expected to rule on the matter today, but he adjourned proceedings after an American vulture fund raised concerns about rental income received by Mr McNamara.

Rudi Neuman, counsel for Tanager, raised concerns over €62,000 in rent he estimated Mr McNamara was paid in respect of an inheritance property in the years before he sought the personal insolvency arrangement.

He argued the funds should have been paid into the estate of Mr McNamara’s late father, as the musician has been doing since seeking to avail of personal insolvency legislation.

The court heard that at one point Mr McNamara had been earning €800-a-month from the property and using this to discharge personal expenses.

Mr Justice McDonald said he would need to get a letter from solicitors for the executors of the estate confirming Mr McNamara would not be pursued for the funds.

The judge said a letter confirming there was no potential claim was necessary as without it, on the face of things, it did not appear the proposed arrangement would return Mr McNamara to solvency.

The couple’s barrister, Keith Farry, said a letter could be sought and put before the court today.

But the judge said he wanted the estate “to consider it carefully” and that he would prefer to adjourn the matter for a short period.

Neither Mr McNamara nor Ms Lowe were in court for the hearing.

Dáil run: Frank McNamara with Mary Harney, leader of the Progressive Democrats, ahead of his failed election bid in 2007. Photo: Maxpix

Unpaid music royalties, property investments during the housing bubble, and a failed bid by Mr McNamara to become a TD led to the couple's financial difficulties.

Earlier, the court heard of efforts made by Mr McNamara, an internationally known musician, composer and arranger, to save money and boost earnings.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month, Mr McNamara said he had supplemented his income by entering an arrangement to work for funeral service providers.

“I am now playing the piano at funerals and in recent times I am playing at least one funeral a week,” he said.

The court also heard of steps the couple had taken to reduce monthly expenditure.

Another document filed by Mr McNamara stated: “We have already cut everything to the bone.”

He said the couple were not making contributions to pensions.

“Both Theresa and I gave up smoking, which is saving us €140-a-week,” he added.

Mr Farry has argued creditors would fare better under the personal insolvency arrangement than if the couple were made bankrupt. However, their main creditor, Tanager, opposed to the proposal, which would see more than €1.7m it is owed being written off.

Last August, Mr Justice McDonald said he was minded to approve the personal insolvency arrangement, devised by personal insolvency practitioner James Green.

The judge noted that if the couple were to become bankrupt Tanager would realise 22 cent in the euro, whereas under the proposed arrangement it would receive 27 cent in the euro.

Unsecured creditors would likely recover 3.3 cent in the euro, while under the proposed arrangement they will recover 5 cent in the euro.

Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe pictured in 1993

But Mr Justice McDonald deferred a decision at that point so clarity could be sought around a sum Mr McNamara was due to inherit and put towards paying creditors.

It was clarified today that while Mr McNamara had initially put down €500,000 as the value of the inheritance, this did not reflect that the fact it was to be split and that his portion, after taxes and fees, would have been €182,000.

Mr Farry said this estimate had since increased to €250,000 due to a rise in the value of the inheritance property.

He said Mr McNamara has pledging 100pc of what the property sells for and the accrued rent to creditors.

Conversion: Couple wanted home to be six bedrooms

In total, the couple owe Tanager €2.26m, a debt secured on their family home in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, which is valued at €550,000.

The couple also owe money to parties including Bank of Ireland, Banco de Sabadell SA, and Revenue, which are all unsecured debts.

Under the proposed arrangement, the couple would continue to pay a mortgage to Tanager of €550,000 on their home.

A lump-sum payment of €100,000 would also be made along with a promise of €30,000 from a life insurance policy when it matures in seven years.

Online Editors