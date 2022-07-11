Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe given extra time to sell land under €2.9m debt deal

CELEBRITY couple Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe have been given additional time to comply with a key condition of their €2.9m debt deal.

The former Late Late Show musical director and his barrister wife had been obliged to sell off a 5.2 acre parcel of land within three months of their personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) being approved two years ago.

But the High Court has heard the timeframe envisaged should have been 36 months.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens today approved an application to vary the terms.

The judge said he was familiar with their case as it attracted significant media attention at the time.

Keith Farry, counsel for the couple's personal insolvency practitioner James Green, moved the application, which was unopposed by creditors.

The couple did not attend in court for the brief hearing.

They now have additional breathing space within which to sell off the property and remain in compliance with the PIAs.

Mr Farry said the timeframe within which the sale now has to be completed is three years from October 13, 2020.

Mr McNamara and Ms Lowe are among the most high-profile beneficiaries of legislation introduced in the wake of the financial crash in the late 2000s to help return heavily indebted homeowners to solvency via write-downs and mortgage restructuring.

Like many others who have successfully obtained PIAs, they invested in property only to see values collapse.

The couple ended up with overall debts of €3.7m.

Under the PIAs, they were able to keep their family home near Dunshaughlin.

Some €1.7m was written off the mortgage balance of €2.2m they owed to Tanager.

The money still owed will have to be paid off over 19 years. Mr McNamara (61) and Ms Lowe (59) will be 78 and 76 respectively when their new mortgage term ends.

The fact the couple are well-known television personalities – Ms Lowe hosted popular quiz show Where in the World? between 1989 and 1996 – meant their case attracted much attention.

They got into financial difficulties in the early 2000s when Mr McNamara had problems collecting music royalties.

They re-mortgaged and sold properties to get through what they believed would be a short-term financial problem.

An unsuccessful bid to get elected to the Dáil for the Progressive Democrats in 2007 took Mr McNamara away from lucrative work as a music conductor in the US, reducing the household's income significantly.

Soon afterwards, their difficulties were compounded with the onset of the recession.

In a radio interview earlier this year, in which Mr McNamara revealed he was recovering from oesophageal cancer, the pianist said he and his wife's case should give hope to others who find themselves in financial difficulty.

“Do get help. Every debt problem has a solution, there’s no doubt about that. Go and talk to a professional. Get the help; don’t struggle on,” he said.