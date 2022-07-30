| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Frank Clarke quits job as Dubai judge following criticism by Labour's Ivana Bacik of desert kingdom’s regime

Frank Clarke was formerly Ireland's most senior judge. Picture by Colin O'Riordan Expand

Close

Frank Clarke was formerly Ireland's most senior judge. Picture by Colin O'Riordan

Frank Clarke was formerly Ireland's most senior judge. Picture by Colin O'Riordan

Frank Clarke was formerly Ireland's most senior judge. Picture by Colin O'Riordan

Mark Tighe

Frank Clarke, who was formerly the most senior judge in the country, has resigned from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) courts after Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it was not appropriate for him to hold the job while he is president of Ireland’s Law Reform Commission (LRC).

Former Chief Justice Mr Clarke and Peter Kelly, the former President of the High Court, were sworn in as DIFC judges at a remote ceremony on Wednesday presided over by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s deputy leader. Al Maktoum is also the president of the DIFC, which holds commercial hearings in English based on common law.

More On Ivana Bacik

Most Watched

Privacy