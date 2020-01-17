Fr Ted star Gerard McSorley appears in court after row at Donegal housing shelter

Fr Ted actor Gerard McSorley has appeared in court again after trying to enter sheltered accommodation which he had been evicted from.

McSorley (70) appeared at Letterkenny District Court where he was charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court heard that on November 11 last he arrived at Trinity Court sheltered accommodation in Newtowncunningham.

Mr McSorley had just been evicted from the premises some time earlier and had been told by staff that he was not welcome there again.

Staff at the centre said they would provide the actor with the money for a taxi to take him to his previous home in Gaoth Dobhair in West Donegal.

However, Garda Sgt Gerard Dalton told the court that Mr McSorley said that under no circumstances would he be returning to Gaoth Dobhair.

Gardai were called and Mr McSorley began to raise his voice and was arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda station.

Mr McSorley's solicitor, Mr Kieran O'Gorman said that his client was very apologetic for what had happened.

Judge Paul Kelly asked Mr O'Gorman if the actor had now found accommodation and was told he has.

Judge Kelly added: "Tensions were a bit high on the night so I will apply the Probation Act."

Although originally from Omagh, McSorley has lived in Co Donegal for many years.

He has starred in a number of films including Veronica Guerin, Braveheart, Michael Collins, Angela's Ashes and the infamous Fr Ted series, where he played Fr Todd Unctious.

