Fourteen High Court actions over cervical cancer screening problems underway

Fourteen High Court actions over cervical cancer screening problems have been initiated since the €2.5m settlement with Vicky Phelan brought the issue to public prominence last April.

The new cases include the action by terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna, which was settled for €7.5m last month.

Vicky Phelan, the woman terminally ill with cervical cancer who exposed the whole CervicalCheck audit debacle, criticised the failure of the HSE to provide Dr Scally with the contact details of all the 209 women, or their families in the cases of the 18 women who have died, affected by the audit, and the failure to directly inform the affected women of Dr Scally's review and give them his contact details.

Records reveal an explosion in number of cases initiated with the High Court and more are expected in the coming months.

Ms Phelan, a Limerick mother-of-two, was diagnosed with cancer three years after her smear test results of 2011 were incorrectly reported as clear.

Prior to her case just eight High Court actions had been initiated against laboratories involved in the CervicalCheck programme.

Many of those earlier cases were unresolved and the settlement of at least one of them involved the injured party signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Although the State Claims Agency has said it is seeking to mediate with women affected, that has not stopped cases being filed at an increasing rate.

According to court records, four new cases were initiated in May, four in June and six so far this month. Three cases alone were filed in the past week.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna: launched High Court case

The complainants in all but three of the 14 new cases are being represented by solicitor Cian O’Carroll, who also represented Ms Phelan and Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

The HSE is a defendant in all of the new cases, while Medlab Pathogy Ltd is a co-defendant in eight of the actions.

Quest Diagnostics is a co-defendant in nine of the 14 actions.

The National Maternity Hospital is a co-defendant in three of the cases, while the Coombe Hospital and Tallaght Hospital Board are defendants in one case each.

US-based Quest Diagnostics and Dublin-based Medlab Pathology are two of three laboratories currently contracted by the National Cancer Screening Service (NCSS) for cytology testing. The third lab is at the Coombe Hospital.

The director of the State Claims Agency, Ciarán Breen, has said its “preferred option” is to go to mediation with claimants.

However, it remains unclear how many of the news cases will be resolved in this way.

Earlier this month Mr Breen told the Dáil Public Accounts Committee that plaintiffs may decide they do not want to resolve their claims via mediation.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Breen said there was an indemnity clause in the 2012 contract between the NCSS and the laboratories.

Under this a laboratory indemnifies the service against all costs, claims and actions arising out of any act, neglect or breach of contract in connection with the provision of its services.

“The laboratory indemnifies and keeps indemnified the NCSS against all of the above in respect of any sickness or injury to or death of any person whatsoever,” the letter said.

It said the indemnity covered the situations described where there were false negative or false positive test results arising from an act, neglect or breach of contract on the part of the laboratory.

