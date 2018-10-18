FOUR people have been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor, whose remains were found scattered over the Wicklow mountains last summer.

FOUR people have been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor, whose remains were found scattered over the Wicklow mountains last summer.

Four people charged with impeding investigation into murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor

Augustine O'Connor (74), his daughter Louise O'Connor (40) , her daughter Stephanie O'Connor (20), and Keith Johnson (41) were brought before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded the four on bail, subject to a number of strict conditions.

Mr O'Connor, with an address at Mill Close, Stamullen, Co Meath, Stephanie O'Connor and Louise O'Connor, both with an address at Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, appeared before Tallaght District Court this morning charged with intent to impede a prosecution.

Patricia O’Connor

The offence allegedly took place at Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

Mr Johnson, with an address at Avonbeg Gardens in Tallaght, is also charged with impeding a prosecution. This offence allegedly took place at Woodies DIY and various other locations on June 9, 2017..

Patricia O'Connor (61) was first reported missing on June 2 last year but at the time her disappearance was not considered suspicious.

Nine separate human remains were subsequently discovered scattered in a 30km area across the Wicklow mountains, including a human head and arms in a plastic bag.

Garda technical team at the home of Patricia O’Connor. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A family initially discovered the torso in a plastic bag near Military Road last Saturday and a major garda investigation was launched.

This morning, Detective Sergeant Turner and Sergeant Kieron O'Neill gave details of their arrest, charge and caution of the four accused.

The sergeants said the accused were each handed a true copy of the charge sheet and they made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sgt Turner said the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court on the charges.

The sergeant said there were no objections to bail, subject to conditions.

Judge McNamara remanded the accused on bail in their own bonds of €200.

As part of their bail conditions, the four must sign on at the local garda stations, surrender their passports and provide gardai with a contact number.

Judge McNamara adjourned the case for six weeks to November 29 for the service of the book of evidence.

Another man, Kieran Green (33), with an address at Mountain View Park in Rathfarnham, is currently before the courts charged with the murder of Ms O'Connor.

The killing allegedly took place at Mountain View Park between May 29 and May 30 last year.

At the time, Mr Green was the partner of Ms O'Connor's daughter.

Online Editors