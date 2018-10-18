News Courts

Thursday 18 October 2018

Four people arrested in connection with 2017 murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor

Garda technical team at the home of Patricia O’Connor. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Amy Molloy

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the 2017 murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor.

Two men, aged 52 and 41, and two women, aged 39 and 20, appeared before Tallaght District Court this morning and were charged in relation to the murder.

Ms O’Connor (62) was first reported missing on June 2 last year.

Her remains were later discovered scattered over a 30km area across the Wicklow mountains.

Patricia O’Connor
More to follow...

Online Editors

