Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the 2017 murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the 2017 murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor.

Four people arrested in connection with 2017 murder of grandmother Patricia O'Connor

Two men, aged 52 and 41, and two women, aged 39 and 20, appeared before Tallaght District Court this morning and were charged in relation to the murder.

Ms O’Connor (62) was first reported missing on June 2 last year.

Her remains were later discovered scattered over a 30km area across the Wicklow mountains.

Patricia O’Connor

More to follow...

Online Editors