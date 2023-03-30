Four months’ jail for carer who called gardaí ‘f****ts’ then ran away

A CARER verbally abused gardaí, called them “f* ***ts”, ran away from them and then assaulted them during arrest, a court has heard.

Sean Maher (36) was searched following arrest, and a package containing cocaine fell out of his anal passage.

In a second public order incident nine months later, Maher also verbally abused shopping centre security staff and called a garda “a smelly bastard”.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a four-month prison sentence. The defendant, of Kilmorony Close, The Donahies, in Donaghmede, admitted counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of cocaine and failing to follow directions of gardaí.

The incidents took place at Ardara Avenue in Coolock on May 29, 2021, and at Donaghmede Shopping Centre on February 26, 2022.

In the first incident, Garda Ultan Larney told Swords District Court that he was on mobile patrol when he came across Maher, who was verbally abusive, saying: “Who the f**k are you?”

Gda Larney said Maher called him and his colleague Garda Aidan Fogarty “f****ts” and then ran away into the garden of a private property.

The defendant resisted arrest, and Gda Larney said he was assaulted during arrest.

Gda Larney said Maher was searched, and a package containing cocaine fell out of his anal passage.

In the February 2022 incident, Garda John Courtney said that gardaí received a 999 call in relation to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a shopping centre.

Gda Courtney said that Maher was standing in front of three or four security guards, and was waving a whiskey bottle above his head.

He was shouting, “I want these c**ts to give me some respect”, the garda said. Maher also said, “these p***ks never give me any respect”.

Gda Courtney said Maher was charged and he told the garda: “You’re a smelly bastard.”

The court heard that Maher had previous convictions for public order and road traffic matters.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said Maher was a single father, and was a carer for his elderly mother, who relied on him and who was in court to support him.

Mr Kennedy said Maher wished to apologise to the court for his behaviour.

The lawyer also said Maher had not come to garda attention since these incidents, and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.