Four months’ jail for carer who called gardaí ‘f****ts’ then ran away

Eimear Cotter

A CARER verbally abused gardaí, called them “f* ***ts”, ran away from them and then assaulted them during arrest, a court has heard.

Sean Maher (36) was searched following arrest, and a package containing cocaine fell out of his anal passage.

