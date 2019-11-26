FOUR men are due to appear in court this morning to be charged in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney on September 17.

Four men due in court over Kevin Lunney abduction

They are due to appear before Virginia district court in Co Cavan.

Kevin Lunney, a 50-year-old father-of-six, was found injured on a remote road in Co Cavan after being abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

The arrested men were in garda custody overnight.

Two are aged in their 30s, one is in his 20s, and one is in his 60s.

More to follow...

Online Editors