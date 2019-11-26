News Courts

Tuesday 26 November 2019

Four men due in court over Kevin Lunney abduction

Victim: Kevin Lunney was abducted and then tortured in a horrific ordeal. Photo: BBC Spotlight/BBC/PA Wire
Conor Feehan

FOUR men are due to appear in court this morning to be charged in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney on September 17.

They are due to appear before Virginia district court in Co Cavan.

Kevin Lunney, a 50-year-old father-of-six, was found injured on a remote road in Co Cavan after being abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

The arrested men were in garda custody overnight.

Two are aged in their 30s, one is in his 20s, and one is in his 60s.

