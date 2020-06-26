Four members of Patricia O'Connor's extended family jailed for their roles in covering up brutal murder

FOUR members of murdered grandmother Patricia O'Connor's extended family have been jailed for their roles in covering up her brutal killing.

Patricia's husband Augustine "Gus" O'Connor (76), daughter Louise (41), granddaughter Stephanie (22) and Louise's ex-boyfriend Keith Johnston (43) were sentenced at the Central Criminal Court today.

They all took part in the concealment of Patricia's murder at the hands of Louise's partner, Kieran Greene, who was jailed for life on Monday.

Augustine 'Gus' O'Connor.

Augustine 'Gus' O'Connor.

Louise was given a three year sentence and Stephanie two years, each with the final six months suspended. Gus was jailed for 19 months and Johnston for three years.

None of them reacted when the sentences were handed down this morning.

Louise O'Connor

Louise O'Connor

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said what Gus, Louise and Stephanie O'Connor did was a "gross betrayal" of Patricia. Gus had behaved "disgracefully," he said, and he did not believe either Louise or Stephanie had yet told the full truth of what happened that night.

He said Johnston must of known of Greene's "grotesque idea" to dismember Patricia's body when he they later went on a shopping spree with an "evil purpose."

Greene battered retired hospital cleaner Patricia to death with a child’s hurley in a “sustained attack” during a row in the bathroom of the family home at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham on May 29, 2017.

He buried the body in a shallow grave in a cornfield in Co Wexford, but later dug it up, dismembered it with a hacksaw and scattered the remains in the Wicklow Mountains.

After the murder, Louise and Stephanie claimed Patricia had stormed out of the house following an argument.

Keith Johnston and Stephanie O'Connor.

Keith Johnston and Stephanie O'Connor.

Stephanie dressed up as her dead grandmother leaving the house that night, to be captured on a neighbour’s CCTV to bolster this claim.

The plan was “hatched” with her mother Louise, who agreed to it.

Gus O’Connor knew his wife was dead but went to gardai to falsely report she was missing.

Handyman Johnston, Stephanie's father, went shopping with Greene to help him select tools that were later used by Greene to dismember the body.

Kieran Greene - convicted of Patricia O'Connor murder

Kieran Greene - convicted of Patricia O'Connor murder

The four co-accused were convicted of impeding Greene's prosecution. All except Patricia's husband had denied the charges and were found guilty by a jury in February. Gus O'Connor pleaded guilty before the trial started.

Online Editors