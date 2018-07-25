A High Court action by four women lecturers at National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) alleging gender discrimination in a competition for promotion has been resolved, a judge was told today.

Four lecturers promoted as they settle gender discrimination dispute with NUIG

The actions were brought by Dr Sylvie Lannegrand, Dr Rosin Healy, Dr Margaret Hodgins, and Dr Adrienne Gorman.

They claimed their applications for the positions of senior lecturer at the various departments they worked in were unsuccessful following promotion process operated by the college between October 2008 and April 2009.

They also said they were treated less favourably by NUIG on ground of their gender and or family status.

There was a significant disparity in the prospect of success of female applicants compared to males in the promotion competition, it was claimed.

Today, Margurite Bolger SC, for the four, told Mr Justice Charles Meenan that the cases had been adjourned to allow for mediation which had taken place and the matters had been fully resolved. Counsel applied for a strike out of the entire proceedings.

Mr Justice Meenan struck the cases out on consent between the parties.

In a statement released today, the university said it had reached an "amicable" agreement with each of the four lecturers.

It said each of them have now been promoted to senior lecturer positions.

Online Editors