Four investment firm executives face trial accused of misleading clients

FOUR investment firm executives are facing trial accused of misleading clients, after they were charged by gardai investigating an alleged multi-million euro fraud at the company.

John Mulholland (69), John Whyte (50), Paul Lavery (43) and Ciara Kelleher (48) are all charged with offences alleged to have taken place at Irish investment firm Custom House Capital, which collapsed in 2011.

The four were all granted bail at Dublin District Court today, and their cases were adjourned for the preparation of books of evidence.

Mr Mulholland, of Salthill, Monkstown, Mr Whyte from Beech Park, Lucan, Mr Lavery of Rafeenan, Bellanode, Co Monaghan and Ms Kelleher of Martin Close, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 will appear in court again in July.

They are each charged with one count of misleading investors as to where and/or how their assets were placed in Custom House Capital. The offences, contrary to Common Law, are alleged to have happened within the state on dates between October 2008 and July 2011.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the four accused by appointment at Kevin Street Station today.

Detective Garda David Coyne said Mr Mulholland made no reply to the charge, Det Sergeant Alan Govern said Mr Whyte also made no reply, and Det Gda Aidan Devenney said Mr Lavery made no comment, while Ms Kelleher said "I am innocent" when charged.

None of the gardai had any objections to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail in each accused's own bonds, with no cash lodgements required. Mr Mulholland's bond was set at €1,000, while the other three were €500 each. Conditions are that they live at their home addresses, sign on weekly at their local garda stations, surrender their passports and not apply for any duplicates or other travel documents.

They are also to have no contact, directly or indirectly with each other or any witnesses.

Det Gda Coyne said he was seeking an independent surety in Mr Mulholland's case.

Approving Mr Mulholland's daughter as a surety, Judge Smyth ordered that her bank account is frozen in the sum of €10,000. She confirmed that she was aware of the charge against her father, that she was not standing surety for anyone else, and that she understood she would lose that money if he did not turn up for his trial.

The court heard the DPP was directing trial on indictment on all charges and was consenting to the accused being sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty if that should arise. Solicitors Richard Young, for Mr Mulholland, Padraig O'Donovan for Mr Whyte, Peter Connolly for Mr Lavery and Michael Hennessy for Ms Kelleher, all consented to their clients being remanded on bail, to appear in court again on July 31.

None of the accused were required to address the court during today's hearing and no details of the alleged offences were disclosed in court.

CHC collapsed in October 2011 after High Court inspectors uncovered the "systematic and deliberate misuse" of more than €56m of assets and cash belonging to clients of the firm.

