Four arrested in connection with armed robbery at petrol station to appear in court
Four people arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a petrol station in Carlow are due to appear in court this morning.
The incident happened at the station in Tinryland at 2.30am on Wednesday morning.
Two men, armed with a gun and a knife, entered the station on the M9.
The men are said to have threatened staff and one shot was fired during the raid.
Three men and one woman arrested in connection with the incident will appear before Carlow District Court this morning.
