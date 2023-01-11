Former Terenure College rugby coach admits indecent assault of two boys

John McClean, a former teacher and rugby coach, of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, leaving court after his hearing. Photo: Collins Courts

A former rugby coach and teacher at a south Dublin private school will be sentenced next month after he admitted indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s.

John McClean (77), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, affirmed guilty pleas at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today to four counts of indecent assault sent forward from the District Court.