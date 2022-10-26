Former student who was burned when boiling water fell on his foot during experiment in school science lab gets €10,000

A 21-year-old Dublin man, who suffered “excruciating” scalding during a science experiment in secondary school, has been awarded €10,000 compensation.

Sean Courtney, Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, sued Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (ETB) due to a spill of boiling water on his foot on January 30, 2015, when he was a first-year pupil.

Dublin District Court heard today that Mr Courtney was a student at Kishoge Community College, but the school did not have its own lab and used one at Adamstown Community College.

Susan Lennox BL, for the plaintiff, told the judge the science class was doing a water evaporation project when her client suffered the injury.

In evidence, Mr Courtney told the court that the teacher was demonstrating and the pupils had to carry out the project on their own.

He said he needed tongs to lift a beaker of boiling water, but there was none on his desk, so he went to fetch one from a cupboard.

He had it in his hand and walked past the desk of two girls "messing". He said they knocked their beaker over, and the boiling water spilt onto his feet.

He said he was in "excruciating pain" and shock. The first aid kit had no burns cream, and he poured cold water on his feet.

Burn cream was applied when an ambulance brought him to Tallaght University Hospital, and he could not walk due to the pain.

The court heard he was on crutches and out of school for two weeks.

He said he lost his place on his football team until the following year and had the burns for eight weeks.

Mr Courtney also showed the court that he had been left with a three-centimetre scar on his foot.

The ETB denied liability and argued that it happened due to a "sheer accident".

Cross-examined, Mr Courtney clarified that the girls knocked the hot water accidentally, not deliberately. He denied that he had his backpack on and that it hit the beaker.

His teacher did not see it happen but believed the student had his jacket and backpack on when they were supposed to be under desks. He thought the bag must have knocked over the boiling water beaker.

The court heard he also assisted the pupil by pouring cold water on his feet.

Judge Halpin said the teenager had an excellent teacher. However, finding in favour of the plaintiff, he said there were shortcomings in the school system.

Awarding Mr Courtney €10,000 damages and costs, Judge Halpin held there were several grounds for negligence.

He said two girls were messing, and there should have been more vigilance in the lab, there should have been no backpacks worn, equipment should have been set up properly, and the first-aid kit should have been fully stocked.



