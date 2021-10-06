Former St Vincent’s Hospital staff member accused of more than 540 theft and deception offences

Gerard Russell, of New Park Road, Blackrock, Dublin, is accused of stealing various sums of money belonging to St Vincent's University Hospital. Stock image

A FORMER staff member at St Vincent's University Hospital (SVUH) in Dublin has been sent forward for trial accused of more than 540 theft and deception offences.

Gerard Russell, 55, of New Park Road, Blackrock, Dublin, appeared at Dun Laoghaire District Court today.

Garda Adrian Coffey of Donnybrook station served him with a book of evidence containing 546 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Judge Ann Watkin heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to trial on indictment.

Mr Russell is accused of stealing various sums of money belonging to SVUH and deception for his own gain, including allegedly inducing Amazon UK marketplace to provide goods on several dates. The total value was not stated in court.

The alleged offences date back to 2014; the investigation commenced in 2016, and gardaí charged him in July this year.

State solicitor Edward Flynn told Judge Watkin that the DPP consented to Mr Russell being returned for trial.

Granting the order, Judge Watkin told him he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence. He remained silent during the hearing.

Gardai have been ordered to hand over copies of video interviews.

Mr Russell, who is on bail, was sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He will face his next hearing there on December 3.

Defence solicitor James MacGuill applied for legal aid. He told Judge Watkin that the State agrees the trial would last three weeks, with the defence costing €100,000.

He asked the judge to note the number of charges involved and that legal issues arise.

Judge Watkin noted the accused worked as a manager.

The solicitor provided the court with payslips and said Mr Russell earned €740 a week. However, the investigating garda said he understood his weekly income was €900.

Mr MacGuill said that due to health reasons, it was expected his client would be long-term sick and would receive social welfare.

The solicitor handed in a sick note and said his client suffered from anxiety and depression.

However, the judge said the court had not been provided with enough documentation by the defence or the garda who had raised a query over his income.

Tax returns needed to be produced, Judge Watkin told the solicitor.

She said the decision about legal aid could be held over and decided by the Circuit Criminal Court.