| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Former sports coach faces trial accused of raping and sexually abusing schoolgirl over 30 years ago

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A FORMER sports coach has been accused of raping and sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Dublin more than 30 years ago.

The 76-year-old man was brought before a court today charged with one count of raping the alleged victim and nine of sexually assaulting her

Most Watched

Privacy