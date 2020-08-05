Former solicitors to face trial over alleged conspiracy to defraud financial institutions

TWO former solicitors will face trial on indictment over an alleged conspiracy to defraud a number of Irish financial institutions.

The two former solicitors - one of whom is a former Fine Gael election candidate - appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on a single charge which arose from a Garda investigation into the attempted fraud of sums amounting to hundreds of thousands of Euro from various financial institutions.

Keith Flynn (46) of Blarney Street, Cork and Lyndsey Clarke (37), also of Blarney Street, Cork, appeared as Gardai confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ruled that matter be dealt with on indictment before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Both face a single charge that they conspired with each other between dates in 2016 and 2018 to defraud a number of financial institutions including banks.

Judge Kelleher remanded both to appear again before Cork District Court on September 2.

Both were remanded on bail.

The brief hearing only took a couple of minutes and both defendants sat beside each other in court.

Both now face a single charge that between January 1, 2016 and June 26, 2018, they conspired with each other to defraud Ulster Bank, AIB, Bank of Ireland and other financial institutions by creating false identities to be used for the purpose of obtaining credit dishonestly.

The effect of this was to cause potential financial loss to the institutions involved.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis confirmed that the DPP has instructed the matter be dealt with before a judge and jury.

Graham Hyde, a solicitor who is representing both defendants, applied for free legal aid for his clients.

He said Ms Clarke was on a back to work scheme and was only earning €217 a week.

The former solicitor is a mother of two.

Mr Flynn is now working in the catering industry.

He is earning around €500 weekly but was supporting a young family comprised of four children.

In light of the submissions, Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid to both.

Ms Clarke became a solicitor in 2012 and unsuccessfully contested the Local Government elections for Fine Gael in Cork six years ago.

Mr Flynn was a solicitor since 2006 and, for a time, was based in Dublin.

Both are former solicitors who practised with Keith Flynn & Co., Capel Building, Mary's Abbey, Dublin.

The matter was adjourned to September 2 to allow for the service of the book of evidence.

