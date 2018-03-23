Former solicitor and millionaire property developer Michael Lynn will be arraigned next month on charges relating to the alleged theft of almost €30m.

Former solicitor Michael Lynn to be arraigned on theft charges next month

The father-of-four appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

His counsel, Karl Monahan BL, told the court his client was seeking an arraignment date. Judge Martin Nolan confirmed a date of May 8 for the arraignment, when it is expected a total of 21 charges will be put to Mr Lynn.

Wearing a wine jumper, blue shirt and glasses, Mayo-born Lynn (49) spoke only to say good morning to the judge and to thank him after the arraignment date was set. He was charged with the offences earlier this month after arriving in Dublin following several years in Brazil.

A district court hearing on May 1 was told he made no response when the charges were put to him. The charges relate to sums allegedly stolen from seven financial institutions in 2006 and 2007.

According to one sample charge, Mr Lynn stole €1.3m from Danske Bank, trading as National Irish Bank, on March 16, 2007, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. Mr Lynn was denied bail at the district court hearing.

