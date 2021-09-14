Former Sinn Féin politician to go on trial charged with murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

A FORMER Sinn Féin councillor who is charged with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel will go on trial alongside three co-accused at the Special Criminal Court next October.

In July at the non-jury court, gardaí served books of evidence on four men, including former Sinn Féin politician Jonathan Dowdall, who are all charged in connection withthe murder of the the murderat the hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road in Dublin in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the hotel while it was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor, of with an address at Navan Road, Cabra Dublin 7, is charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to Common Law, at the hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5, 2016.

Patrick Dowdall (64), Jonathan Dowdall’s father, of the Navan Road, is also accused of participating in the crime.

Co-accused Paul Murphy from the Navan Road, Cabra, is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder.

The fourth man, Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is also charged with involvement in the murder by providing vehicles.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, fixed October 3, 2022 for a trial that could last up to 12 weeks. He put the matter in for an update on April 25, 2022.