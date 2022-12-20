| 8.7°C Dublin

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall appeals against jail term

Paul Neilan

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who is currently giving evidence for the State in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, has launched an appeal against his jail term for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.

Dowdall pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to making a room available to the Hutch gang at the Regency Hotel, Swords Road, north Dublin, where Byrne (34) was shot dead in February 2016.

