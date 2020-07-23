Former Shelbourne player drops €60,000 damages claim

A former Shelbourne footballer withdrew his €60,000 damages claim after admitting he lied on oath about injuries he received in a rear-ending accident.

Dylan Fox (20), a promising young soccer star with Shelbourne's Under-19s and a player now for Dublin club Ayrfield United, told barrister Shane English in the Circuit Civil Court he continued to play football at a time when he had told his employer he was unfit for work.

Mr Fox, an apprentice mechanic of McDonaghs, Bettystown, Co Meath, agreed under cross-examination by Mr English that what he had said under oath in the witness box and in two sworn affidavits about his fitness, and what he had told a doctor, was "a complete and utter lie".

Mr English, who appeared for insurers Allianz and defendant Iveta Skytova, told Mr Fox he had two witnesses, waiting outside of the court for Covid-19 precautionary reasons, but hoped not to have to call them in the event of his deciding to tell the truth.

"They have photographs and a video in lovely Technicolor of your sporting activities at a time when you told a doctor you were unable to work or play football," Mr English said.

Mr English told Mr Fox he had stated to a doctor that he had been off work for a month, returned to light duties and had been unable to play soccer despite having played a number of games a month after the accident and scoring in at least one of the matches.

"Your case is a lie and you have lied to exaggerate your claim," he told Mr Fox.

"You have misled your solicitor, your barrister and this judge. You swore an affidavit only yesterday misleading everyone and you now agree with me it is a lie."

Mr Fox told the court his neck, shoulders and lower back had been injured in a rear-ending accident when a car driven by Ms Skytova, of Woodville, Cloughran, Co Dublin, struck the vehicle in which he was a passenger in January last year.

In the middle of cross-examination, Mr Fox's legal team asked the court to rise for a few minutes for discussions with their client. The court was told Mr Fox was withdrawing his claim and Judge Jacqueline Linnane ordered him to pay the defendant's legal costs.

"He doesn't know the difference between lying and telling the truth," she said. "This case has been a complete waste of time and should never have been taken."

Irish Independent