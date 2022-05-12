Former senior garda pleads guilty to having over €13,000 worth of drugs at his Dublin home

An ex-Garda Superintendent has admitted having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home last year.

John Murphy (61) pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, via a video link from Cloverhill Prison, to having cannabis, worth more than €13,000, for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021.

Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4, 2022 for sentence.

The court heard previously at a sitting at Dublin District Court, that Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.

The offence is contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry a 10-year sentence.

On October 4 last, bail was set in his bond of €500, but a €20,000 independent surety was required. There was no Garda objection, but he did not take it up and has remained in custody.

He appeared previously at Cloverhill District Court in March.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed his case should be dealt with in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

However, the State did not have to prepare the book of evidence because Murphy wanted to be sent forward on a signed plea of guilty.

The DPP consented.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley brought three copies of the draft plea to the hearing in March and Murphy was sworn in to sign them.

Accordingly, Judge Blake made the order sending him forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

He noted from Ms Kinane that Murphy was surrendering bail and consented to go forward to the next stage in custody.

The accused had been granted legal aid last November

It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was "based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances".

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane asked him to confirm that he agreed to be sent forward to the Circuit Court to be sentenced on a plea of guilty.

“That is correct,” the former senior garda replied.

She then read over the charge before he was asked did he plead guilty. "Yes, Judge," he answered before confirming his signatures and thanking the judge.