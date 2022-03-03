Former senator charged over ‘abusive’ behaviour at Trinity College

Seamus Heffernan, 42, appeared at Dublin District Court. A bench warrant had been issued when he failed to turn up to court to answer two charges under the Public Order Act (Photo: Collins Courts)

A FORMER Labour Party senator has been charged with public order offences at Trinity College Dublin.

Seamus Heffernan (42), of Main Street, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Wednesday when he failed to turn up to answer two charges under the Public Order Act.

The addiction studies student is accused of being intoxicated to an extent he was a danger to himself and others and engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace at the university on February 12.

Garda Seamus Donoghue told Judge John King that Mr Heffernan made no reply when charged with failing to attend court.

He said the underlying charges were public order offences, and there was no objection to bail.

Judge King asked for an explanation for his non-attendance. Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said Mr Heffernan had an injury that required treatment in Limerick.

However, he made a mistake and came on Thursday instead.

The garda agreed that there appeared to have been a date mix-up and that he waited at the court to have the bench warrant executed.

Judge King granted an order to disclose evidence, including any CCTV footage. He ordered Mr Heffernan to appear again in three weeks, when he will have to enter a plea.

The judge also granted legal aid after noting Mr Heffernan was not working .