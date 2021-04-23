Former scout leader pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 10 boys over two decades

A FORMER scout leader has pleaded guilty to sexually or indecently assaulting a total of ten boys over a 22 year period.

David Barry (72), a retired Cork businessman and former scout leader, pleaded guilty to a total of 29 charges of indecent assault and sexual assault stretching back to 1986.

He was formerly a senior member of the scouting movement in Ireland. Barry, with an address at Montrose, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork admitted the charges when he appeared before Judge Sean O'Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a total of 29 charges of indecent assault and sexual assault on various dates unknown over a period stretching from December 12 1986 to June 30 2008.

The pleas were entered on Barry's first appearance before Cork Circuit Criminal Court having been initially charged before Cork District Court last year.

The offences involved a total of ten different teenage boys. All the charges referred to a specific address in Cork.

The ten boys - all former members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) and scout movement - had levelled the complaints involved which triggered a major Garda investigation running over several years in Cork.

Nothing can be published which might identify the victims involved.

The complainants are all now middle-aged men.

All ten boys involved were aged between 12 and 16 years at the time of the indecent and sexual assaults.

Barry appeared in court wearing a grey suit, white shirt and tie and a dark overcoat.

He remained silent except to confirm guilty pleas to all 29 charges. Defence counsel Tom Creed SC said medical reports are already in place from Barry's family doctor and from his cardiologist.

"He is not in the best of health," Mr Creed said.

He indicated that a special report is being prepared on his client by a psychological assessment service.

That report will not be ready for the court for another four weeks. Judge O'Donnabhain was told that a series of victim impact statements will also have to be prepared from the ten complainants involved.

He was advised sentencing in the matter will take some time.

Judge O'Donnabhain adjourned the case for sentencing until June 25 and remanded Barry on continuing bail.