Former scout leader admits sexually abusing three boys

A FORMER Dublin scout leader has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three boys in the 1970s.

A FORMER Dublin scout leader has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three boys in the 1970s.

David O'Brien (67) indecently assaulted the victims on seven occasions on outings in Co Wicklow and at other unknown locations.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused, who is already in custody, sat in a wheelchair and said “guilty” to each of the charges as they were read out to him.

O’Brien, with an address at Benburb Street, Dublin 7 pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault over a six year period.

The case had been initially set for trial last week, but the accused subsequently entered guilty pleas when he was arraigned.

On his first arraignment date, O’Brien pleaded guilty to three counts of indecently assaulting two boys in the 1970s by fondling them.

These related to two assaults on one of the boys at an unknown location within the State on a date unknown between January 1, 1976 and December 31, 1978.

The third indecent assault was on the second boy on a date unknown in 1978, at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow.

Dressed in a green jacket over a red polo shirt and blue jeans, O’Brien replied “guilty” when he was asked how he was pleading to each charge.

The court heard O’Brien could be identified in the media because to do so would not lead to the identification of the victims.

At that stage, however, temporary reporting restrictions were imposed to prevent the possible contamination of a jury in the event of a trial on the other counts

Today, O’Brien pleaded guilty to four more charges and the court heard a jury would not be needed. Judge O’Connor also said the reporting restrictions could be lifted.

The four charges relate to the same two boys, and a third victim, and the offences happened at Larchill and Roundwood, Co Wicklow, as well as an unknown location on dates between 1973 and 1978.

All three victims were under the age of 15 at the time.

The second set of charges did not specify the nature of the assault.

The case was adjourned to Thursday.

O'Brien was jailed for four and a half years in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of indecently assaulting six boys in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork between 1975 and 1980.

The circuit court heard at the time that in those cases, the victims were abused on camping trips.

The presiding judge at the time, Martin Nolan noted the “harrowing” victim impact reports handed in by the men in which several described being suicidal throughout their lives as a result of O’Brien’s abuse.

One man called him “a coward, a pervert, a paedophile” and said the scouts was “nothing more than a hunting ground for (O’Brien’s) depraved pleasure.”

Judge Nolan had imposed three consecutive sentences of two years and suspended the final 18 months, meaning an effective jail sentence of four and a half years.

Online Editors