A FORMER rugby coach and teacher has appeared in court accused of indecently assaulting students at a south Dublin school in the 1970s and 80s.

Former rugby coach charged with more than 30 counts of assaulting schoolboys at Terenure College

John McClean (73) is charged with more than 30 counts of assaulting schoolboys at Terenure College over a 17 year period.

He was granted bail subject to conditions when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Mr McClean, with an address at Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, is charged with indecent assault on nine boys at the secondary school at Templeogue Road, Terenure on dates between 1973 and 1989.

John McClean Picture credit; Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

He is alleged to have assaulted some of the boys once and others on multiple occasions - in the case of one alleged victim there are 14 separate counts.

Garda Sergeant Jason Miley told the court he arrested the accused at Casimir Avenue at 7.40am this morning and brought him to Terenure Garda Station. He was charged there at 9.33am and made no reply to any of the counts after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Sgt Miley said the DPP was directing trial on indictment. Defence solicitor Dara Robinson said the accused was consenting to an eight-week adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Sgt Miley said there was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions.

“The conditions have been canvassed and subject to the ruling of the court, they are by agreement,” Mr Robinson said.

Judge Dermot Simms granted bail in the defendant’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement or independent surety required.

Under bail conditions, he is to sign on at Terenure Garda Station every Saturday between 9am and 9pm, have no contact directly or indirectly with any of the alleged victims, and surrender his passport to the gardai within 48 hours. This can be returned for travel to family members in the UK.

Mr Robinson said he was making no other application.

Judge Simms remanded Mr McClean on bail, to appear in court again on January 9.

The defendant, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and navy blue tie held one hand up to his face, covering it for much of the brief hearing. He did not address the court and was clutching a black overcoat as he stood and left. He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to any of the charges.

Online Editors