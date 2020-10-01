Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven charged with 17 child sex abuse offences

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has appeared in court charged with 17 child sex abuse offences.

The charges are:

- Two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State in 2014

- Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child outside the State in 2014

- Three counts of sexually exploiting a child in Ireland in 2017

- Five counts of possessing child pornography in 2017

- Four counts of using IT and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation inside and outside of the State in 2017.

He was arrested this morning at his home in Dun Laoghaire and charged at 8.15 am before being brought before Dublin District Court.

Some of the charges can carry a sentence of life imprisonment.

Following a lengthy bail hearing, Judge Bryan Smyth agreed to bail but he required a surety of €10,000 because of the seriousness of the charges.

Garda had objected to bail. Legal aid was granted.

Mr Creaven was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear in Cloverhill District Court on October 10.

More to follow...

Online Editors