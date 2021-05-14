Former RTÉ producer admits child sex abuse crimes in Ireland, UK and Philippines

Former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven has admitted to child sex abuse offences involving young girls in three different countries.

The 58-year-old appeared before Dublin Circuit Court this morning in relation to the crimes between 2014 and 2017.

Creaven, with an address in Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, appeared via-video link from the Midlands Prison.

He was arraigned on ten separate counts and pleaded guilty to each charge.

They include the sexual assault and sexual exploitation of young girls in the Philippines and Ireland.

Creaven pleaded guilty to what was stated on the charge sheets as four incidents of possession of child pornography on two separate dates in November 2017.

The offences occurred at a flat in Dublin 1, and at unknown locations in the UK.

Expand Close Kieran Creaven / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kieran Creaven

Videos and images were recovered from a laptop, a SIM card, a USB, and a Samsung Galaxy A3.

The court heard that a username associated with the devices was 'Iloveu143'.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two unidentified girls in the Philippines on separate dates in October 2014.

Creaven further admitted to the sexual exploitation of two children in July and June 2017 at a flat in Dublin 1.

He also pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of another girl at the same location between May and July 2017.

The offences occurred at Creaven's former apartment where he lived with his wife.

His defence counsel Lorcan Staines said the relationship has ended and that an incident took place at property after a previous case.

Mr Staines said his client would be in custody for a considerable period of time and asked that Creaven's former address where the offences occurred is not publicised.

The former RTÉ sports producer also pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of an unidentified female in the Philippines in 2017 via Skype.

Presiding judge Martin Nolan adjourned the matter for sentencing in July and remanded the accused in custody.

The court heard Creaven was undergoing psychological assessment and that this would take between 6-8 weeks.

Kieran Naidoo SC, prosecuting, said he was taking instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to seven other outstanding charges.

At his first court appearance last year, gardaí said a search was carried out at Creaven’s home in November 2017.

He is originally from the west of Ireland and has a long history of working with the State broadcaster.

Creaven worked on RTÉ's coverage of the 2012 European Championships in Poland and Ukraine as well as the 2012 London Olympics.