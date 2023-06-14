BREAKING | 

Former RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughter

Tony Byrne of Carriglea Court in Firhouse who appeared at the Circuit Court at the CCJ. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Conor Feehan

A former TV cameraman has been sentenced to a year in prison for the sexual assault of his stepdaughter in 1992 when she was 16 years old.