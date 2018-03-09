Former RTÉ producer who tried to groom girl (13) sentenced to 18 months in prison

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after he admitted to grooming a 13-year-old girl and attempting to engage a child in sexual activity.

The sexual predator appeared before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing today.

He received 18 months for attempting to meet a child after sexually grooming her and 12 months for attempting to incite a child into sexual activity. The sentences will run concurrently.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Creaven had an obsession with pornography and watched sexually explicit videos involving children as young as eight. In one exchange with the decoy he said he wanted her "underneath the covers to snuggle her" and to "hug her, smell her hair and kiss her".

When arrested on November 18 following a sting operation by paedophile hunters Predator Exposure, he had a list of names of young girls, two boxes of condoms and two mobile phones. The court also heard how he attempted to travel to Leeds on an earlier date to meet what he believed to be a child, but that this trip was cancelled due to illness.

Creaven’s defense counsel said that he had an addiction to pornography and alcohol over the last 10 years and that, in his own words, he was relieved to have been arrested. Creaven had been employed by RTÉ since 1998 and worked on several high-profile events, including its coverage of the 2012 London Olympics. He has since been fired by RTÉ.

The grooming took place over a four-month period in 2017 in which he sent vile messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

However, the 'child' was a member of a vigilante group.

He was arrested after being confronted by Predator Exposure, a self-styled paedophile hunter group, in a sting operation. Judge Peter Collier previously told the court Creaven would receive "credit for his guilty plea".

