Former partner of garda killer sues force over shooting

A woman who suffered horrific injuries during the incident in which Garda Tony Golden was murdered is suing the Garda Commissioner.

A woman who suffered horrific injuries during the incident in which Garda Tony Golden was murdered is suing the Garda Commissioner.

Notice of proceedings by Siobhan Phillips against the acting commissioner and the State were lodged in the High Court this week.

Details of the case emerged in the same week it was revealed that gardaí misclassified two complaints of domestic violence made by Ms Phillips, which were alleged to have been carried out by her partner Adrian Crevan Mackin. An internal Garda review found that even if accurate reports had been created, it was unlikely it would have changed the circumstances whereby Gda Golden (36) was shot dead by Crevan Mackin.

Ms Phillips had complained to gardaí the day before the murder that Crevan Mackin had beaten her severely and threatened to kill her and her family. Gda Golden accompanied Ms Phillips to her home in Omeath, Co Louth, on October 11, 2015, so that she could collect her belongings.

Crevan Macken shot Gda Golden dead and seriously injured Ms Phillips before killing himself. He had an illegally held Glock handgun when the officer, a father-of-three, went to the house on the Mullach Alainn estate with Ms Phillips and her father Sean. Mr Phillips heard the gunshots and called emergency services.

The Phillips family have been calling for a public inquiry into the case but they are now understood to be seeking substantial damages in court as well. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan published a report on Wednesday outlining a Garda review of the events leading up to the murder. It found Gda Golden was "an exemplary member" of the force and "his actions were beyond reproach".

Last month it emerged the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission was seeking an order compelling the Special Criminal Court to hand over transcripts to aid in its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the murder.

At the time, Ms Phillips was moving out due to physical abuse from her partner.

Irish Independent