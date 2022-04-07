Former millionaire developer Philip Marley fails in bid for two separate trials

Former millionaire property developer Philip Marley has failed in a bid to have charges against him over the alleged fraudulent registration of properties dealt with at two separate trials.

The flamboyant businessman is facing eight charges in relation to alleged dealings involving two properties, with the case listed for trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in April 2024.

But Mr Marley (50) made an application to the High Court last month seeking to have the indictment “severed” so that he could have separate trials in relation to each property.

It was his second attempt to do so, having earlier been refused by the President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan.

In a ruling published this week, the High Court said it had no jurisdiction to entertain the application.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland said that if an appeal against Judge Ryan’s decision could be made, it would have to be done in the Court of Appeal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had opposed Mr Marley’s application, saying an appeal could only spring from a conviction or sentence.

If remains to be seen if Mr Marley will now bring an application to the Court of Appeal.

The eight counts faced by Mr Marley, of Ashtown, Dublin 15, relate to the alleged registration of a false deed, fraudulent procurement of entry to the register held at the Property Registration Authority, thefts and money-laundering between 2016 and 2018.

The amounts involved are €21,875 and €246,250.

The District Court has previously heard Mr Marley replied “not guilty” when the charges were put to him by gardaí.

Mr Marley made a fortune when his student accommodation business Ely Property Group was floated on the AIM stock exchange in London in 2005.

He also became well known due to a romance with reality TV star Dana Wilkey of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But his fortunes dipped, and he was adjudicated bankrupt in 2020 with debts of €6.6m. He has since been discharged from bankruptcy.

Last year he faced down a bid by a UK private equity firm, Maven Capital Partners LLP, to have a forensic accountant appointed as his bankruptcy trustee.