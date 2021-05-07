Former millionaire developer is third man charged over €200,000 property registration fraud

A FORMER millionaire developer has been charged with stealing and laundering more than €200,000 as part of a property registration fraud.

Businessman Philip Marley (49) appeared in court accused of fraud in the registration of ownership of two Dublin properties, and transferring criminal proceeds.

Judge Victor Blake granted him bail and adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Marley, with an address at Rathbourne Court, Ashtown, Dublin is charged with two counts of theft, two of money laundering and four property registration offences, all on dates between 2016 and 2018.

The sums involved are €21,875 and €246,250.

Detective Garda Ronan Farrelly told Cloverhill District Court the accused was charged at 8.40am this morning, at Tallaght garda station.

He was cautioned and his reply to the final charge was “not guilty.”

Defence solicitor Michael Byrne applied for bail and Det Gda Farrelly said there were no objections, subject to conditions.

Judge Blake granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement.

However, he also required an independent surety in a cash sum of €5,000.

Under conditions, Mr Marley must live at the address provided and sign on weekly at a garda station.

Det Gda Farrelly said he also believed the accused had access to another passport, one which was previously cancelled, but this was contested by the defence.

“The minute he was advised of the pending charges, he was outside the jurisdiction, and he immediately took steps to come home and face the charges,” Mr Byrne said of the accused.

Judge Blake said Mr Marley must surrender his passport, already in garda possession, undertake not to apply for any duplicate or any other travel document and not leave the jurisdiction for the duration of the court proceedings.

Mr Marley must consent to the garda notifying the director of the passport office of these conditions, the judge said.

He is also to provide a contact telephone number.

The DPP directed trial on indictment, Det Gda Farrelly said. Given the volume of evidence in the case, the garda expected a book of evidence to take a “significant amount of time.”

Judge Blake remanded the accused on bail to appear in Dublin District Court on June 9. Mr Marley was released on bail after the surety was approved and the money lodged.

Applying for free legal aid, Mr Byrne said Mr Marely was not working and was on jobseekers allowance. Det Gda Farrelly said he would need time to consider this.

The judge deferred a decision on legal aid.

The accused spoke only to confirm his name to the court and his signature on the bail bond.

Under the Money Laundering Act, he is charged with transferring €21,875, the proceeds of criminal conduct between March 7 and 14, 2018, and €246,250 between March 15 and March 23 that year.

The theft charges allege that he stole €21,875 on March 7, 2018 and €246,250 on March 15 both sums from a named company at AIB Capel Street.

There are two charges under the Registration of Deeds and Title Act.

He is accused of two counts of procuring the registration of deeds of conveyance and assignment between named companies, knowing them to be false in a material particular, on February 20, 2017 and March 26, 2018. These offences are alleged to have happened at the Registration of Deeds, Property Registration Authority, Chancery Street Dublin 7.

Two more counts are under the Registration of Title Act. One alleges that the accused fraudulently procured the entry of a company as full owner with absolute title to a property at Phibsborough Road between September 6 and November 15, 2017.

The other alleges the same offence in relation to a property at St Mary’s Road, Dublin 4 between September 1, 2016 and June 5, 2018.

Two other men have been before the courts on charges arising from the same garda investigation.

Solicitor Herbert Kilcline (59) and accountant Matthew Murphy (49) are both charged with money laundering and property registration offences. Their cases have also been adjourned for the preparation of books of evidence.