Former manager at Irish Whiskey Museum awarded €25,000 for unfair dismissal after boss described her as ‘delusional’

A former manager at the Irish Whiskey Museum who was described as “delusional” and “unable to read black and white” may have lost her job for personal reasons.

Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer Penelope McGrath has awarded former operations manager Sylvia McCann €25,000 for unfair dismissal.

Ms McCann complained that she was unfairly selected for redundancy and lost her job in November last year.

In a new decision, the adjudication officer said she could not ignore the fact that there is “significant bad feeling and rancour” between Ms McCann and the managing director.

She said this was in circumstances where the managing director was married to her sister and the marriage appears to have broken down before her employment ended.

Ms McGrath said she had asked that the matter was dealt with solely as a breach of her employment rights and protections.

But she said she also “by implication suggested that the respondent managing director has acted out of vindictiveness and as a consequence of mala fides”.

“I would note that it is regrettable that I have had sight of communications between a husband and wife that can only be described as upsetting in its vitriol,” she said.

She said given the “personal nexus” between them, she would have to be absolutely satisfied that there was a genuine and objectively reasoned redundancy situation.

In her decision, she said the employer’s conduct has been “so unreasonable that I cannot but wonder that the issue was not more personal”.

Ms McCann worked with the MD for some time, and was asked to become a receptionist in the museum when her sister was the sales and marketing manager.

She was later promoted to the role of operations manager and her sister took the role of general manager.

Ms McCann was employee of the year in 2019 across all the companies in the group of businesses owned and operated by the managing director.

In March last year, the museum brought down its shutters due to the pandemic and staff went on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Ms McCann was later removed from the board, and in October last year received an email from the MD asking her to attend a Zoom meeting to discuss her role.

Ms McGrath said there was a thread of emails between them “which is striking for the dismissive treatment of the complainant”.

She said the employer threatens to note any failure to attend the meeting on her record and describes her as delusional and unable to read black and white.

Her accuses her of harassing him although the adjudication officer says there is no evidence of this in the thread and refuses to say what the meeting is about.

When she said she would not attend without knowing the full details, he replied that the decision “has been taken out of your hands by yourself”.

“You will be receiving an email next week with our decision on your role without your input (your choice) now have a wonderful evening.”

Ms McGrath said she read this sign off as wholly sarcastic and said it was an extraordinarily hostile text for an employee to receive.

“The respondent’s tone in this series of emails is dismissive and contemptuous,” she said.

At a meeting in November, a HR representative confirmed that the operations manager role was being eliminated and she was asked to come up with alternatives.

She said the MD “bizarrely” asked her to look at a Fáilte Ireland video, the relevance of which had not been explained.

The MD said her job was the only one suitable for redundancy of the 20 employees in the museum.

Ms McGrath said the MD had “vaguely asserted” that he was advised of the need to make cutbacks by his accountant or the bank.

However, she said there is no evidence of how or why this issue came into focus.

Ms McGrath said the complainant was largely responsible for training and mentoring staff and “of all the staff was the best placed to hold the fort”.

She said the only justification provided by the employer was as a cost saving measure.

However, she said she was not costing a single penny as she was on the PUP.

She said there was no reason to select the complainant over any other member of staff.

Ms McGrath she was not minded to direct that she be re-engaged as the relationship has broken down and will not be mended or improved by a return to the workplace.