Former Irish nationwide boss Michael Fingleton launches appeal in bid to stop negligence lawsuit

FORMER Irish Nationwide boss Michael Fingleton is appealing against a court ruling that a negligence lawsuit against him can proceed.

Mr Fingleton (83) failed to get the case stayed or dismissed in May on grounds of ill health.

The Commercial Court heard today he had since lodged an appeal against that decision.

Mr Justice David Barniville also heard that should the trial go ahead it could last up to six months.

Mr Fingleton is being sued by the liquidators of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) over his alleged negligent mismanagement of the building society, which collapsed after recording €6bn in losses between 2008 and 2010.

IBRC alleges these losses arose from development loans made when Mr Fingleton was chief executive and that he had excessive control over its business and flouted its lending rules.

Lyndon MacCann SC, for IBRC, told the court a notice of appeal was filed on July 9 and that the matter was in for directions before the Court of Appeal on Friday of next week.

Notwithstanding the appeal, Mr MacCann said there had been “helpful engagement” between IBRC’s solicitors McCann Fitzgerald and Mr Fingleton’s solicitor Niall Clerkin and he asked for a provisional date for the case to be heard by the Commercial Court late next year.

He told the court the case could take “upwards of six months” to hear but that a couple of months could be shaved off if there was agreement between both sides on the admission of certain facts and documents.

Mr Clerkin said an “enormous amount of documents” needed to be proved but that the timeframe outlined by Mr MacCann seemed workable from his perspective.

Pending the outcome of the appeal, Mr Justice Barniville provisionally listed the case for 16 weeks, starting on October 4, 2022.

In May, Mr Justice Tony Hunt rejected an application from Mr Fingleton to have the proceedings dismissed or permanently stayed on the grounds of its breadth and his ill health.

The court had heard Mr Fingleton suffered a stroke in May 2019, now requires full-time care, and would not be able to provide testimony.

However, Mr Justice Hunt said he was satisfied the balance of justice lay firmly on the side of permitting the proceedings to continue.

He found that the prejudice Mr Fingleton would suffer from not being able to provide testimony was “relatively limited”.

In the action, IBRC claims that had a true picture of the building society’s affairs been disclosed before the financial crash, Mr Fingleton would have been summarily dismissed for breach of duty by 2007 at the latest.

It also says that if this had happened, he would not have been paid allegedly inappropriate expenses plus €1.2m in performance bonuses for 2008 and 2009.

Mr Fingleton’s health has deteriorated in recent years. In 2015 he lost the sight in his right eye. In December 2017 he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

He was admitted to St John of God Hospital in August 2018, suffering from a severe depressive episode.

He had a stroke in May 2019. Although he was discharged from hospital in January 2020, he now requires full-time care at home.

The Central Bank of Ireland shelved a separate inquiry into Mr Fingleton due to his ill health in 2019.